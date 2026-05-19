Joke of the Day for May 19, 2026: A puppy funny

Today's Joke of the Day is a puppy funny! Here's one to make smile this Tuesday.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Pooch. Pooch who? Pooch your coat on, it’s cold out here!

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

