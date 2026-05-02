Joke of the Day for May 2, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a cat funny to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day

How did the cat become a top athlete?

Through practice and purr-sistence.

Joke of the Day for May 2, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday.
Joke of the Day for May 2, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday.  © Unsplash/Jack Dong

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Jack Dong

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