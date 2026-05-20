Joke of the Day for May 20, 2026: Locking up the laughs

Today's Joke of the Day is a forceful funny! Here's one to knocking down the door to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Doris,

Doris who?

Doris locked, let me in!

Joke of the Day for May 20, 2026: Knocking down the door with funny
Joke of the Day for May 20, 2026: Knocking down the door with funny  © Unsplash/Kaffeebart

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