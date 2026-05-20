Joke of the Day for May 20, 2026: Locking up the laughs

Today's Joke of the Day is a forceful funny! Here's one to knocking down the door to make you smile.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Doris, Doris who? Doris locked, let me in!

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

