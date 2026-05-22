Joke of the Day for May 22, 2026: One that's horsing around!

Giddyup! Today's Joke of the Day is just horsing around. Here's a silly galloping to make you giggle.

Why can't a horse join the army? It'd be much better in the neigh-vy.

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