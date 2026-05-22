Joke of the Day for May 22, 2026: One that's horsing around!
Giddyup! Today's Joke of the Day is just horsing around. Here's a silly galloping to make you giggle.
Joke of the Day
Why can't a horse join the army?
It'd be much better in the neigh-vy.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Magdalena Smolnicka