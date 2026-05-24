Joke of the Day for May 24, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for your Sunday smile. Here's one that's bringing a formula of fun!
Joke of the Day
Why did the woman break up with her mathematician boyfriend?
He was obsessed with an X.
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