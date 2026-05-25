Joke of the Day for May 25, 2026: One for Memorial Day

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Memorial Day. Here's one to celebrate the holiday with some cheer.

What do you call a line of men waiting to get haircuts at a Memorial Day cookout?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

