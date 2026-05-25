Joke of the Day for May 25, 2026: One for Memorial Day
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Memorial Day. Here's one to celebrate the holiday with some cheer.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a line of men waiting to get haircuts at a Memorial Day cookout?
A barberqueue.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Caleb Woods