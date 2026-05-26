Joke of the Day for May 26, 2026: Baked with funny!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a yummy funny. Here's one to help the laughs melt in your mouth.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Bacon.
Bacon who?
Bacon cookies in there? It smells delicious!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Lindsey Savage