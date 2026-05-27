Joke of the Day for May 27, 2026: A silly tweet!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a silly tweet. Here's one flying with funny to make you laugh today.
Joke of the Day
Which birds always make fun of you?
Mocking birds.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Mark Olsen