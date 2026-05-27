Joke of the Day for May 27, 2026: Flying with funny!
Today's Joke of the Day comes to us as a reader submission from Steven in New York, New York. Here's one that's flying with funny!
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Joke of the Day
Why was the plane fired from it's job?
It had a bad altitude!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage