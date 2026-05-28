Joke of the Day for May 28, 2026: A tree-rific funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a tree-rific funny. Here's one to put some silly into your day!

What did the tree trimmer do after he finished the job?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

