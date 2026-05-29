Joke of the Day for May 29, 2026: A yummy funny!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a yummy funny. Here's one to rock you into the weekend with laughs.

What did one avocado say to the other?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

