Joke of the Day for May 3, 2026: A dino-sized funny
Today's Joke of the Day is a dino-sized funny! Here's some silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
What's the scariest dinosaur?
The Terror-dactyl.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Anais Lauret