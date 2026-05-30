Joke of the Day for May 30, 2026: A cat silly for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a silly kitty for Caturday. Here's one to send into the weekend with purr-fect laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a kitten who loves to fish?
A reel cat-ch.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dorothe Wouters