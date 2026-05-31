Joke of the Day for May 31, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a silly for Sunday Funday. Here's one to make you laugh!
Joke of the Day
What did the big chimney say to the little chimney?
“You’re too young to be smoking.”
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Xin