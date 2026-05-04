Joke of the Day for May 4, 2026: A Star Wars Day funny
Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate Star Wars Day! May the force fill you with funny.
Joke of the Day
What do you call Chewbacca when he gets chocolate stuck in his fur?
A chocolate chip Wookie.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/William Warby