Joke of the Day for May 5, 2026: A sharp silly!

Today's Joke of the Day is here to send you a smile today! Here's a sharp silly to make you chuckle.

Needle little help opening the door here!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

