Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday right meow

Today's Joke of the Day is a silly kitty! Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.

How did the cat stop watching his movie?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

