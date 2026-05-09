Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday right meow
Today's Joke of the Day is a silly kitty! Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.
Joke of the Day
How did the cat stop watching his movie?
He pressed the paws button.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Sindy Süßengut