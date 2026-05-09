Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday right meow

Today's Joke of the Day is a silly kitty! Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.

Joke of the Day

How did the cat stop watching his movie?

He pressed the paws button.

Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday right meow
Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A cat funny for Caturday right meow  © Unsplash/Sindy Süßengut

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Sindy Süßengut

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