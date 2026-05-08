Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A colorful knock-knock funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is a colorful funny! Here's one to make you smile as you end your week.

Joke of the Day

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Orange.

Orange who?

Orange you going to let me in?

Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A colorful knock-knock funny!
Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A colorful knock-knock funny!  © Unsplash/from nio

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