Joke of the Day for May 8, 2026: A colorful knock-knock funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is a colorful funny! Here's one to make you smile as you end your week.

Orange. Orange who? Orange you going to let me in?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

