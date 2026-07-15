Joke of the Night for July 15, 2026: Squashing some silly!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived and it's squashing the nighttime blues with some silly. Here's one to add some funny to your tummy.

Why did the squash go to the emergency room?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

