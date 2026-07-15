Joke of the Night for July 15, 2026: Squashing some silly!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived and it's squashing the nighttime blues with some silly. Here's one to add some funny to your tummy.
Joke of the Day
Why did the squash go to the emergency room?
He wasn’t feeling so gourd.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Kerani