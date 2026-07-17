Joke of the Night for July 17, 2026: A deadly funny!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a deadly funny to make you smile tonight. Here's one to send you into the weekend with a chuckle.

What's a corpse's least favorite room in his house? The living room.

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

