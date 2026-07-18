Joke of the Night for July 18, 2026: A cat giggler for Caturday
Your Joke of the Night has arrived to tuck you in with a laugh this Caturday. Here's one that's just kitten around before bed.
Joke of the Day
Why aree cats the best pets?
Because they're clawsome cuddlers.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Marek Studzinski