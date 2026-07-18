Joke of the Night for July 18, 2026: A cat giggler for Caturday

Your Joke of the Night has arrived to tuck you in with a laugh this Caturday. Here's one that's just kitten around before bed.

Joke of the Day

Why aree cats the best pets?

Because they're clawsome cuddlers.

Joke of the Night for July 18, 2026: A cat giggler for Caturday
Joke of the Night for July 18, 2026: A cat giggler for Caturday  © Unsplash/Marek Studzinski

Check out more jokes here:

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Marek Studzinski

More on Joke of the Day: