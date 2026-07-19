Joke of the Night for July 19, 2026: A funny for National Ice Cream Day.

Your Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Here's one to help you scoop up some silly tonight.

Did you hear about the ice cream bandit?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

