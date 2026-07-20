Joke of the Night for July 20, 2026: A lizard laugh

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a lizard laugh! Here's a slithering silly to tuck you in with a smile tonight.

Joke of the Day

Why did the salamander go to Hollywood? To make newt movies!

Joke of the Night for July 20, 2026: A lizard laugh
Joke of the Night for July 20, 2026: A lizard laugh  © Unsplash/Cmst May

Check out more jokes here:

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Cmst May

More on Joke of the Day: