Joke of the Night for July 20, 2026: A lizard laugh
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a lizard laugh! Here's a slithering silly to tuck you in with a smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why did the salamander go to Hollywood? To make newt movies!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Cmst May