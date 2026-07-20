Joke of the Night for July 20, 2026: A lizard laugh

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a lizard laugh! Here's a slithering silly to tuck you in with a smile tonight.

Why did the salamander go to Hollywood? To make newt movies !

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

