Joke of the Night for July 21, 2026: A chill 'rilla funny!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with funny to fill the animal kingdom with laughs. Here's one to swing intot he jungle with some silly.
Joke of the Day
How do you cook in the jungle?
With a grilla.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Wolfgang Vrede