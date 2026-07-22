Joke of the Night for July 22, 2026: A rainy silly
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a rainy sily. Here's one to keep you warm and dry as you tuck in tonight... with a laugh!
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock!
Who's there?
Pooch.
Pooch who?
Pooch your coat on, it's raining!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/charlesdeluvio