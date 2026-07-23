Joke of the Night for July 23, 2026: It's looking like funny!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a joke that's looking into some laughs. Here's one to tuck you in with a smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why did the man always want to get a job cleaning mirrors?
It's something he could really see himself doing.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Chase Kennedy