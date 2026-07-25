Joke of the Night for July 25, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with one that's kitten around for Caturday. Here's a funny to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
What's a cat's favorite food to order at a Mexican restaurant?
A "a "purrito"".
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Francesco Ungaro