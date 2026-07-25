Joke of the Night for July 25, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with one that's kitten around for Caturday. Here's a funny to make you laugh tonight.

Joke of the Day

What's a cat's favorite food to order at a Mexican restaurant?

A "a "purrito"".

Joke of the Night for July 25, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for July 25, 2026: Kitten around for Caturday!  © Unsplash/Francesco Ungaro

Check out more jokes here:

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Francesco Ungaro

More on Joke of the Day: