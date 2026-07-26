Joke of the Night for July 26, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly for Sunday Funday. Here's one to enjoy the rest of your weekend with a laugh!
Joke of the Day
Where do math teachers go on summer vacation?
Times Square.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Quick PS