Joke of the Night for July 26, 2026: A Sunday Funday silly

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly for Sunday Funday. Here's one to enjoy the rest of your weekend with a laugh!

Where do math teachers go on summer vacation?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

