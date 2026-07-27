Joke of the Night for July 27, 2026: Energized with funny!

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with an energizing funny! Here's one to send you into the night with a smile.

Why did the battery go on summer vacation?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

