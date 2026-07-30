Joke of the Night for July 30, 2026: A silly pickle

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a silly pickle to perk you up. Here's a funny to make you laugh tonight.

What did the pickle say when he wanted to play cards?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

