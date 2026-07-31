Joke of the Night for July 31, 2026: A duck chuckler
Your Joke of the Night has arrived a duck chuckler! Here's a silly swimmer to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
What’s the difference between ducks and dine-and-dashers?
Ducks take care of their bills.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Susan Weber