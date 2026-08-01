Joke of the Night for August 1, 2026: A silly kitty for Caturday

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a funny for Caturday. Here are some animal antics to help you have a catastic night.

What was the cat and dog's favorite book?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

