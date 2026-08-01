Joke of the Night for August 1, 2026: A silly kitty for Caturday
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a funny for Caturday. Here are some animal antics to help you have a catastic night.
Joke of the Day
What was the cat and dog's favorite book?
Great Ex-pet-ations.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ian Murray