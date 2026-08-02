Joke of the Day for August 2, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckle

Bawk bawk! Your Joke of the Day has arrived this Sunday Funday with a clucking chuckle. Here's one if you believe in love... and laughs!

Why is it hard to run a dating service for chickens?

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