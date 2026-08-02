Joke of the Day for August 2, 2026: A Sunday Funday chuckle
Bawk bawk! Your Joke of the Day has arrived this Sunday Funday with a clucking chuckle. Here's one if you believe in love... and laughs!
Joke of the Day
Why is it hard to run a dating service for chickens?
You'll be struggling to make hens meet.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Jürgen Scheeff