Joke of the Night for August 2, 2026: A Sunday dinner funny

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Sunday dunner. Here's a funny to fill your belly with carbs... and laughs!

What happened to the Italian who died?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

