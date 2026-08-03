Joke of the Night for August 3, 2026: Toe-tally funny!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with one that's toe-tally funny. Here's a silly to make you smile tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why can’t a toe be 12 inches long?
Then it’d be a foot.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ian Murray