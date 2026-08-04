Joke of the Night for August 4, 2026: Get your funny on
Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you smile! Here's one that's getting dolled up with some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why are eyeshadow, lipstick, and mascara never mad at each other?
Because they always make up.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Ashley Piszek