Joke of the Night for April 20, 2026: A slimey silly
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a slimey silly to send you to sleep with a smile! Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
How do slugs go fishing?
On a snail boat.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Krzysztof Niewolny