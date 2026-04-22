Joke of the Night for April 21, 2026: A knock-knock joke to knock your shoes off!
The Joke of the Night has arrived one to knock your shoes off! Here's one to make you chuckle before you hit the hay.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Wooden shoe.
Wooden shoe who?
Wooden shoe like to know!
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Denise Jans