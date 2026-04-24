Joke of the Night for April 23, 2026: The GOAT of knock-knock jokes.

The Joke of the Night has arrived with the goat of all knock-knock jokes ! Here's a farmyard funny to make you laugh before the night is through.

Go to the front door and find out!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

