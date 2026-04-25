Joke of the Night for April 24, 2026: A TGIF knock-knock joke!
TGIF! Your Joke of the Night has arrived at the door. Here's a funny to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
Knock, knock.
Who's there?
Candice.
Candice who?
Candice door open, or am I stuck out here?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Christian Stahl