Joke of the Night for April 24, 2026: A TGIF knock-knock joke!

TGIF! Your Joke of the Night has arrived at the door. Here's a funny to make you laugh tonight.

Candice door open, or am I stuck out here?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

