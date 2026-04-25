Joke of the Night for April 25, 2026: A cat funny this Caturday!
Your Joke of the Night has arrived this Caturday! Here's one to make you giggle with a kitty funny.
Joke of the Day
Why couldn't the tomcat send any mail?
He didn't have a litter.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Dorothe Wouters