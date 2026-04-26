Joke of the Night for April 26, 2026: A bubbly funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived to gulp up some giggles! Here's a bubbly silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why didn't the guy get hurt when he got hit in the head with a can of soda?
He was lucky it was a soft drink.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Krzysztof Hepner