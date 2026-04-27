Joke of the Night for April 27, 2026: A very veggie funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a very veggie funny! Here's a healthy dose of silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why can't two vegetarians get into an argument?
They don't have any beef.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Tangerine Newt