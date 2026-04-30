Joke of the Night for April 29, 2026: A mini funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived to quench your thirst with laughs! Here's a mini funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Which state has the smallest soft drinks?
Minnesota.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/James Yarema