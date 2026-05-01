Joke of the Night for April 30, 2026: Open up! It's a knock-knock joke
Open up! Your Joke of the Night has arrived to make you laugh. Here's one to send you to sleep with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Theodore.
Theodore who?
Theodore wasn’t open, so I knocked.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Andrea De Santis