Joke of the Night for July 1, 2026: A quick funny to make you smile
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a quick funny to make you smile. Here's a silly before you hit the hay tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why does a hairdresser always win races?
They know a short cut.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Adam Winger