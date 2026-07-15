Joke of the Night for July 14, 2026: A basketball funny
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a sporty silly. Here's a free-throwing funny to get your laughs through the hoop!
Joke of the Day
Why are basketball courts always wet?
Because the players tend to dribble.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Syed F Hashemi