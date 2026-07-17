Joke of the Night for July 16, 2026: A jumpy silly

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a jumpy silly. Here's some animal antics to hop into some laughs.

Why did the kangaroo see the doctor? Because it was feeling jumpy.

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