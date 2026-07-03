Joke of the Night for July 2, 2026: A funny for the yogis
Your Joke of the Night has arrived with a funny for the yogis! Here's one to make your laughs feel right at Om.
Joke of the Day
What did the yoga instructor say when her landlord tried to evict her?
"Namaste."
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Hanna Witte