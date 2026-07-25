Joke of the Night for July 24, 2026: Sea-ing some silly

Your Joke of the Night has arrived with an ocean of funny. Here's one to send you a wave of laughs tongiht.

What did the beach say to the tide when it came in?

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

